37-year-old former superstar details the reason she was treated badly by WWE

A former WWE Superstar has made some interesting comments following her departure from the company.

Alicia Fox spent 17 years under contract with the promotion before her exit in April 2023. She won the Divas Championship and the 24/7 Championship during her tenure with the company. She competed as Vix Crow in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion following her departure from the company earlier this year.

Speaking with Elijah Burke on The Pope's Point of View podcast, Fox explained how she now has a better understanding of why she was treated poorly in WWE.

"As long as that particular company has been doing blackface and our bosses have been doing these characters, it makes sense to me now why they were treating me like this. For me, I didn’t study the history of wrestling going forward. I lived that experience linearly. I did what they told me to do, I drove those hours. I was on a tour bus with my fiancé being driven around. I also wasn’t bringing camera crews in to exploit my friends on an already exploited agreement," she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE Superstar Noam Dar on why nobody in the company can say Alicia Fox's name like him

Noam Dar shared why nobody in the company can say Alicia Fox's name as captivatingly as he does.

The 30-year-old is currently the leader of the Meta-Four faction in NXT. He has won the prestigious Heritage Cup and was part of a memorable romance angle with Alicia Fox.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dar disclosed that his Scottish accent was the reason he said Fox's name in such an interesting way. Darr added that people still stop him on the street and ask him to say her name.

"See, this is the real trick of it. The trick isn't to say Fox differently. It's just to have a Scottish accent. Because I'm just saying Fox," said Noam Dar. [From 01:17 - 01:29]

Alicia Fox had a great career as a WWE Superstar but it doesn't seem likely that she will be returning to the company any time soon. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former WWE Superstar in the world of professional wrestling.

