37-year-old former WWE star sends three-word message to Becky Lynch after return at Survivor Series WarGames

Former WWE star CJ Perry, also known as Lana, recently reacted to Becky Lynch's Survivor Series: WarGames look.

The Man returned to the Survivor Series Premium Live Event after a hiatus of almost three months and became the fifth member of Bianca Belair's team. At the event, Lynch, Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim, faced Damage CTRL members Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross for the Women's WarGames match.

After a brutal back-and-forth brawl, the returning Becky Lynch hit Kai with a leg drop from the top of the cage and pinned her to pick up the win for her team.

Taking to social media, Big Time Becks posted a clip of herself from the premium live event, writing:

"Back like I never left. #SurvivorSeries"

Responding to the same clip, former WWE star Lana complimented The Man's gear and mentioned that the latter looked amazing.

"You look amazing," wrote Lana.

Check out Lana's response below:

Becky Lynch on the main reason behind joining Bianca Belair's team at Survivor Series

Becky Lynch revealed the main reason behind joining Bianca Belair's team at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

While speaking at a press conference following the event, The Man detailed how The EST of WWE had called her and asked her to be the fifth member of the team.

Lynch recalled how she and Bianca were initially rivals but mentioned that they had become good friends over time. She added that she would support Belair whenever the latter needed her.

"I had a trip planned to Ireland. It was my brother's 40th birthday, so she called me and she was like, 'hey, Becky we need a fifth member, we're finding it hard,' I'm like, 'Bianca, I'm in Ireland, I got this thing to do, she's like, 'look, is there any way you can get home? I'll send a jet.' I said, 'alright, send a jet, send a jet, I'll be there, I'll be there.'"

She added:

"So she has become a good friend. We started off as bitter enemies obviously, and I came in and used the fair means to beat. But I've gained so much respect for this woman sitting beside me. She's everything that she says she is. She's The EST of WWE, and I'd be happy to fight by her side anytime she needs me."

It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch will ever team up in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's return to the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes