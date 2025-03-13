37-year-old names three possible opponents if he returns to WWE action

Many WWE Superstars have returned to the company several years after being released. In a recent interview, Tyler Breeze revealed which talents he would like to face if he steps back into the ring.

Breeze wrestled for WWE between 2010 and 2021. The 37-year-old spent four years on the main roster and held the NXT Tag Team Championship with Fandango. He now works behind the scenes as an NXT writer.

Speaking to Jamal Niaz of Monopoly Events, Breeze confirmed he is interested in wrestling again. He also mentioned NXT trio Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Trick Williams as possible opponents.

"Ethan Page would be really fun," Breeze said. "I think Trick would be really fun. I'm trying to think of one you haven't seen yet. Ricky Starkz [Ricky Saints] has just joined. I just saw that. Starkz was always kinda on that list where I missed him. He was always in another company or whatever, but he's definitely at the top of that list too." [4:11 – 4:31]

Breeze's most recent WWE match aired on the June 15, 2021, episode of NXT. He teamed up with Fandango to defeat Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, aka Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.

Tyler Breeze's favorite WWE match

On September 11, 2014, Adrian Neville defeated Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze, and Tyson Kidd at NXT TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way to retain the NXT Championship. The match was regarded by many as one of the best in the brand's history.

A decade on, Breeze named the four-man bout as the greatest match he ever competed in:

"I would probably go with the Fatal 4-Way that we had at NXT TakeOver just because it was one of those ones, I think it was probably the longest match I've ever had. I think it was like 45 minutes with three other guys who were also very confident in where they were and the groove of who they were and how they were doing stuff." [11:00 – 11:18]

Breeze was among the top NXT stars when the brand became a viable alternative to RAW and SmackDown in the mid-2010s. He faced several high-profile names at TakeOver events, including Finn Balor, Hideo Itami, and Jushin Thunder Liger.

