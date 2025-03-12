Former champion officially confirms he's not retired; he was released from WWE in 2021 

A former WWE star has made it clear that contrary to what his fans believe, he hasn't hung up his wrestling boots and has merely slowed down on his in-ring career. Tyler Breeze recently confirmed that he stopped wrestling full-time after he lost his passion for the business in the aftermath of his WWE release in 2021.

Breeze was among the several names who were shown the door from the Stamford-based promotion as part of its budget cuts in June 2021. Following this, the 37-year-old star stepped away from wrestling for more than two years.

Tyler Breeze eventually got back into the ring in 2023 and has sporadically wrestled since then on the indies circuit. He has competed only once in 2025, when he teamed up with his long-time tag team partner, Fandango, last month.

In a recent chat with For the Love of Wrestling podcast, Breeze spoke about several fans assuming that he had left wrestling for good. He explained that after embracing fatherhood, he had decided to focus on his personal life. However, Tyler Breeze confirmed that he was far from done with his in-ring career.

"It’s kind of funny because sometimes I feel very retired, and then other times, I’m like, 'You know what? I’m not.' It’s just a matter of timing for certain things. I stopped wrestling full-time in 2021. I was just enjoying life a little bit. I had a kid, so I was just enjoying being a dad, being a husband. [I’ve been] branching back out, getting in on the indies a little bit; it’s still very much alive. So, yeah. I’m not done. Where it comes out, where you see me next, is kind of wait to be seen. But, just a matter of timing," said Breeze. (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Tyler Breeze is open to a WWE return

In an interview last year, Tyler Breeze was quizzed about a potential full-time return to the global juggernaut down the line. The former NXT Tag Team Champion stated that he would return to WWE in a heartbeat as his age was still on his side.

"Oh, yeah, a hundred percent. Yeah, I don't see why not. It's one of those things where it's kind of crazy to think about. I'm only 36, which I guess, because I was hired when I was like 23, and I started wrestling when I was 19, it feels like forever and it feels like I should be 50 or 60, but I am 36."

Following Fandango's one-off WWE NXT return last month, Breeze even teased joining forces with his tag team partner and returning to the company.

