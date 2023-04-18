37-year-old released star wants Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville to be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions 

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green feud with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The two teams were involved in a confrontation on this week's RAW.

On Monday Night RAW, Deville and Green defeated the team of 'Michin' Mia Yim and Candice LeRae. The match's closing stages saw Green hit a big slam to secure the victory for her team.

Former WWE star and Green's husband, Matt Cardona (formerly known as Zack Ryder), sent a message supporting Deville and Green.

Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old advocated for the two women to become the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"The next Women’s Tag Champs better be @ImChelseaGreen & @SonyaDevilleWWE! #WWERAW," Cardona wrote.

Dutch Mantell wants Chelsea Green to team up with Lacey Evans

Dutch Mantell recently suggested the idea of Chelsea Green teaming up with Lacey Evans.

Speaking on a recent edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Evans could succeed in WWE if given a good role. He further mentioned the idea of her forming a team with Green.

"Lacey Evans, I liked her. They've tried two things with her I know and I think if they'd give her a part and stay with it, she'll get over. I'd like to see Lacey Evans with Chelsea Green. I'd like to see them together. I think they kind of match up. They've got some pretty big girls in that division now," he said.

Despite undergoing several gimmick changes, Evans has often struggled to get over with the WWE Universe. However, by the looks of it, there seem to be no signs of her teaming up with Green anytime soon.

Green and Sonya Deville's team has proved to be a solid addition to the women's tag team division.

