37-year-old is the "right choice" to challenge Roman Reigns instead of Sami Zayn, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell thinks Cody Rhodes is the perfect choice to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 over Sami Zayn.

The global juggernaut has found itself spoilt for choice with two massively over babyfaces, as fans want both to main event WrestleMania 39. While Zayn's story with The Bloodline reached its boiling point in the closing moments of Royal Rumble 2023, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Rumble Match earlier in the night.

The American Nightmare went on to challenge The Tribal Chief for WrestleMania 39 a couple of days later on WWE RAW. On the other hand, Zayn is rumored to face Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2023, which goes down in Montreal, his hometown. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was asked who was a better pick to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Mantell feels The American Nightmare was the "right choice." He also explained how the story behind Cody Rhodes wanting to fulfill his father, Dusty Rhodes' dream of winning a world title could drive the feud.

"No, I think Cody Rhodes is the right choice. The injury that Cody suffered, I think it'll now come back to help him, and he was probably out the whole time this whole Bloodline angle was going on. So his injury now might actually work in his favor because, with Cody, there are a lot of variables you can pull from. One, of course, is Dusty Rhodes. Everybody loves Dusty Rhodes. Even if you have never seen him before and you see one of his videos, you gotta like him because of the way he talked, and he pulled people in," said Dutch Mantell. (9:45 - 10:38)

Bill Apter thinks Cody Rhodes may not be ready to face Roman Reigns

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter stated that Cody Rhodes might not be "100%" ready for WrestleMania 39. He believes since the premium live event is still a couple of months away, The American Nightmare could get enough in-ring time to prepare himself.

"Then, on Monday Night RAW against Finn Balor, Cody took a hell of a beating before he put Balor away, so I'm still doubting that Cody is 100% ready for Roman Reigns. We still got some for WrestleMania for Cody to get back into action. But he needs in-ring, actual in-ring work before he could defeat The Head of the Table." (11:27 - 12:35)

Among everyone who has challenged Roman Reigns, it's safe to say Cody has the highest chance to dethrone him as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

