37-year-old star confirms WWE 'release'

Former NXT UK star Eddie Dennis recently announced his departure from WWE.

Following a four-year tenure on NXT's United Kingdom brand, Dennis was released by the Stamford-based company last year. Surprisingly, just two months after the star retired from in-ring competition earlier this year, WWE chose to bring him on board as a writer and producer for the white and gold brand.

After just eight months in his new position, Dennis appears to have parted ways with the company. He confirmed his departure on Twitter, extending well wishes to the company for their future endeavors.

"Eddie Dennis has come to terms with the release of WWE. He wishes them well on their future endeavours…….," Dennis wrote.

While the official reason for this decision remains undisclosed, it's presumed that Dennis's recent comeback at Pro Wrestling Chaos' 'You Say You Want A Revolution' show earlier this month could be a contributing factor.

He has also been announced to compete in his first match at the promotion's 'Heir To The Throne' on December 9.

Eddie Dennis previously talked about how he had made it to WWE

Eddie Dennis spent four years with WWE, wrestling on NXT UK.

In a BBC News interview last year, Dennis discussed his entry into the brand, revealing that he decided to resign from his teaching job to dedicate himself fully to professional wrestling.

"They ran the first NXT UK championship tournament, loads of people I knew were on that. I was sat on my sofa with my fiancée and cat watching my best friends perform on the stage we've all dreamt of and I wasn't with them because of the path that I had chosen. A month later I handed in my notice to focus on wrestling," said Dennis.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the talented Welshman.

