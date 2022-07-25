“It was a risk” - current WWE Superstar Eddie Dennis on quitting his job for wrestling

NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis took a strange path to realize his dream as a professional wrestler.

He was a teacher but decided to focus on professional wrestling and it has paid off. He taught math at Berkshire's LVS Ascot Private School and worked his way up to becoming a head teacher. Despite a successful career as a teacher, Eddie Dennis was still training to become a professional wrestler in his spare time.

During an interview with BBC News, Eddie stated that it was the first WWE UK Championship tournament that caught his attention. A month later, he resigned to focus on his wrestling career:

"They ran the first WWE UK championship tournament, loads of people I knew were on that. I was sat on my sofa with my fiancée and cat watching my best friends perform on the stage we've all dreamt of and I wasn't with them because of the path that I had chosen. A month later I handed in my notice to focus on wrestling," said Dennis.

Eddie Dennis on the risk he took to pursue his dream

Eddie Dennis decided to leave his career as a teacher five years ago. He made his NXT UK debut in November 2018.

The 36-year-old admitted that it was terrifying to give up his established life to pursue his dream as a wrestler:

"It was a risk giving up teaching altogether to pursue my dream," he said. "It was pretty terrifying... I had a very much established a life, my fiancée and I had a mortgage. I was leaving that to go and wrestle independently."

He added that he used to mimic Shawn Michaels growing up and now it is surreal that The Showstopper is giving him career advice. The UK star is also excited about Clash at the Castle at the Principality Stadium in September this year.

