37-year-old star should be John Cena's final opponent, says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran has suggested a surprising name for John Cena's final match in December. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants Joe Hendry to wrestle Cena in his last match before he calls it quits.Cena's last WWE match is all set for Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Fans are eager to find out who will be the final opponent of the former WWE Champion.WWE legend Mark Henry recently spoke to TMZ and said that he would love to see Joe Hendry take on John Cena in the latter's final match. Henry also made it clear that he wants Hendry to beat Cena in their outing. Here's an excerpt from his comment:&quot;If John Cena wants to give back to the business, you give it to somebody that's gonna have career. Just like him, when he came in, and him and Kurt Angle went at it, him having an initial interaction with Kurt Angle is what forced the level of where he was gonna be. You've gotta give it back, you've gotta give the rub. Joe called him out early, and Joe is over as hell. But Joe don't have no skins on the wall. He beat Nic Nemeth, and he's beaten a bunch of people at TNA and several at NXT, but that's not like beating Triple H, that's not like beating Shawn Michaels. He's gotta have something that the world is gonna say, 'Da*n, you beat John Cena on his way out, holy sh*t.'&quot; [H/T WrestleTalk]WrestleTalk @WrestleTalk_TVLINKMark Henry says JOE HENDRY should be John Cena's final WWE opponent: &quot;In my mind, I want it to be Joe Hendry. &quot;People say, no, it should be somebody that can... I've heard people say Jericho because Jericho's possibly gonna be a free agent or whatever at that time, or it'll beJoe Hendry has expressed his desire to wrestle John Cena numerous timesJoe Hendry has previously expressed interest in wrestling Cena. With the veteran about to hang up his boots in December, it's highly unlikely that Hendry will get to face Cena. The legend is going to wrestle AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth and doesn't have many dates left following the contest.Cena has had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades. He has been dubbed the greatest of all time by WWE itself. It remains to be seen who will be given the honor of being Cena's very last opponent before he retires from WWE.