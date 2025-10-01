  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • 37-year-old star should be John Cena's final opponent, says WWE veteran

37-year-old star should be John Cena's final opponent, says WWE veteran

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Oct 01, 2025 04:02 GMT
John Cena at WrestleMania 41 (via WWE
John Cena at WrestleMania 41 (via WWE's website)

A WWE veteran has suggested a surprising name for John Cena's final match in December. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants Joe Hendry to wrestle Cena in his last match before he calls it quits.

Ad

Cena's last WWE match is all set for Saturday Night's Main Event in December. Fans are eager to find out who will be the final opponent of the former WWE Champion.

WWE legend Mark Henry recently spoke to TMZ and said that he would love to see Joe Hendry take on John Cena in the latter's final match. Henry also made it clear that he wants Hendry to beat Cena in their outing. Here's an excerpt from his comment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"If John Cena wants to give back to the business, you give it to somebody that's gonna have career. Just like him, when he came in, and him and Kurt Angle went at it, him having an initial interaction with Kurt Angle is what forced the level of where he was gonna be. You've gotta give it back, you've gotta give the rub. Joe called him out early, and Joe is over as hell. But Joe don't have no skins on the wall. He beat Nic Nemeth, and he's beaten a bunch of people at TNA and several at NXT, but that's not like beating Triple H, that's not like beating Shawn Michaels. He's gotta have something that the world is gonna say, 'Da*n, you beat John Cena on his way out, holy sh*t.'" [H/T WrestleTalk]
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Joe Hendry has expressed his desire to wrestle John Cena numerous times

Joe Hendry has previously expressed interest in wrestling Cena. With the veteran about to hang up his boots in December, it's highly unlikely that Hendry will get to face Cena. The legend is going to wrestle AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth and doesn't have many dates left following the contest.

Ad

Cena has had an illustrious career spanning more than two decades. He has been dubbed the greatest of all time by WWE itself. It remains to be seen who will be given the honor of being Cena's very last opponent before he retires from WWE.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications