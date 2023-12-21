37-year-old star joins popular promotion after WWE release

WWE Superstars released in September 2023 can now finally appear and work for other promotions. It was recently revealed that the former United States Champion has officially joined Major League Wrestling (MLW).

Earlier this year, Matt Riddle was released from WWE after he was surrounded by controversy before eventually getting released from the promotion amongst many other talented superstars. Fans wondered what The Original Bro would do next as he teased different things over the past few weeks.

Today, it was revealed from MLW's official account on X that Matt Riddle had joined the promotion. Riddle was already scheduled to face Jacob Fatu on January 6 at MLW's King of Colosseum. The company dropped a promo and made the official announcement. Check it out:

"Matt Riddle joins #MLW."

This will be The Original Bro's first match since September 2023, where he teamed up with Drew McIntyre to face The Viking Raiders on WWE RAW.

Matt Riddle commented on CM Punk's return to WWE

The Orignal Bro was heavily featured on the weekly shows under Vince McMahon's old regime. However, it changed after the new regime took over, and Matt Riddle was surrounded by real-life issues, which eventually led to his release from the company.

Meanwhile, CM Punk and Randy Orton made their return after years during Survivor Series 2023. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Riddle commented on The Second City Saint's return to the promotion. Check it out:

"You know, I'm not surprised because WWE (...) the one thing they like [is] money, and CM Punk is money just like he was money in mixed martial arts. So, you can't argue [with] a man that's money. But, yeah, then that's just like the UFC. I know if I fight, I'll sell tickets. So, just if they want," he said. [4:24 - 4:42]

The two stars have never shared their ring before, but The Original Bro had some interesting things to say about CM Punk's return.

