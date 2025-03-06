37-year-old star mocks John Cena following earth-shattering turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber in Toronto became a major part of John Cena's legacy as a performer in the promotion. Meanwhile, Pat McAfee suggested The Franchise Player make a change and mocked his hairstyle.

Ad

For years, fans have pointed out John Cena's aging bald spot, and even superstars like Austin Theory and CM Punk have taken a shot or two when The Cenation Leader isn't around. However, Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and sold his soul to The Rock, heading into WrestleMania 41.

Today, Pat McAfee shared an image on X (fka Twitter) where people were mocking John Cena with a photoshopped picture of him standing next to The Rock. The 37-year-old commentator jumped in on the mockery and tagged Cena by asking him to go bald. The 16-time World Champion hasn't responded to the jab yet.

Ad

Trending

"👀👀 @JohnCena This should be the next cut," McAfee wrote on X.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena won the Men's Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, John Cena put himself in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, which received backlash from other superstars who had to qualify for a spot inside the steel structure in Toronto.

In the weeks leading up to the event in Canada, John Cena made no appearances and did not hyped up the upcoming match. However, he has a very good track record in this gimmick match.

Ad

Before the event, The Face That Runs the Place had three wins in different forms; he once defended his title inside the Elimination Chamber, won the WWE Championship from Sheamus, and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 27 against The Miz.

Earlier this month, he made history and tied the record with Triple H for the most Elimination Chamber wins. Unfortunately, what happened after the match overshadowed his impressive win on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback