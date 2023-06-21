37-year-old star "personally" opens up on causing controversial finish at WWE show

A 37-year-old star personally opened up about him causing a controversial end to a title match on WWE NXT this week.

Mustafa Ali shocked the WWE Universe when he showed up on NXT a couple of weeks ago. During his first appearance back on the brand, he stated that since he is a free agent, he can appear on any show.

Ali immediately inserted himself into Wes Lee's storyline with The Schism. He even teamed up with Lee and Tyler Bate and defeated the Schism in six-man action on NXT.

Following this win, Ali suggested that Lee and Bate battle for NXT North American Championship, and he even appointed himself the special guest referee for the match scheduled for Week 1 at WWE NXT Gold Rush.

However, Ali's behavior during the match was quite strange. He performed a couple of fast counts and then slow counts. Even Tyler Bate and Wes Lee were perturbed by his actions.

Things got even weirder when he got more involved in the match. He tried to motivate Lee to get back into the ring after he suffered a severe fall to the outside. When he tried to do the same for Bate, Lee hit the Cardiac kick for the win.

Following the match, Ali took to Twitter and said that he "personally" felt he did great in the match.

"Personally, I thought I did great," wrote Mustafa Ali.

Although Mustafa Ali called the match down the middle for the most part, his weird actions can't be ignored. It will be interesting to see how this plays into the storyline going forward.

