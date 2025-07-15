  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Evolution
  • 37-year-old star received a lot of praise backstage following WWE Evolution 2025 - Reports

37-year-old star received a lot of praise backstage following WWE Evolution 2025 - Reports

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jul 15, 2025 01:48 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

It's safe to say that WWE Evolution 2025 was a smashing success despite the criticism of the underwhelming build-up. A new report has provided details on the immediate backstage reaction to the show, including praise for a 37-year-old star.

Ad

According to a report from Fightful Select, those within WWE felt that Evolution 2025 was a "home run" and that their source within the company felt the women were put in a position to "overdeliver". The opening match (Intercontinental title) and main event (Women's World Title) were singled out as the best matches, but overall, there was happiness with how the matches played out.

Not only was WWE legend Molly Holly the producer of Naomi vs Jade Cargill, but there was also a lot of praise for the 37-year-old Naomi, who is the new Women's World Champion. The report went on to state that Naomi is adored backstage and received a lot of praise for her incredible run in 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

There's no doubt that Naomi has been on the run of her career, even if it took her longer than she may have hoped. She's now firmly on top, but that also makes her the #1 target in the RAW Women's division, which she is now a part of.

The report from Fightful Select added that the superstars on the roster were really happy with how things played out and that it was an enjoyable evening.

Ad

Big E told WWE that it's best not to wait another seven years to have Evolution. It's safe to say that Evolution 2025 was a smashing success.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications