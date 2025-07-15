37-year-old star received a lot of praise backstage following WWE Evolution 2025 - Reports

It's safe to say that WWE Evolution 2025 was a smashing success despite the criticism of the underwhelming build-up. A new report has provided details on the immediate backstage reaction to the show, including praise for a 37-year-old star.

According to a report from Fightful Select, those within WWE felt that Evolution 2025 was a "home run" and that their source within the company felt the women were put in a position to "overdeliver". The opening match (Intercontinental title) and main event (Women's World Title) were singled out as the best matches, but overall, there was happiness with how the matches played out.

Not only was WWE legend Molly Holly the producer of Naomi vs Jade Cargill, but there was also a lot of praise for the 37-year-old Naomi, who is the new Women's World Champion. The report went on to state that Naomi is adored backstage and received a lot of praise for her incredible run in 2025.

There's no doubt that Naomi has been on the run of her career, even if it took her longer than she may have hoped. She's now firmly on top, but that also makes her the #1 target in the RAW Women's division, which she is now a part of.

The report from Fightful Select added that the superstars on the roster were really happy with how things played out and that it was an enjoyable evening.

Big E told WWE that it's best not to wait another seven years to have Evolution. It's safe to say that Evolution 2025 was a smashing success.

