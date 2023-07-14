37-year-old star says he is "definitely" open to a WWE return

Over the years, many superstars that have left or been released from WWE have made their returns, one star who is open to a comeback is Ricardo Rodriguez.

The 37-year-old primarily worked as the personal ring announcer for former World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio. Towards the end of his tenure with the company in 2014, he also wrestled in the company's third brand, NXT.

After being away from World Wrestling Entertainment for almost a decade, Rodriguez was recently asked by Wrestling News if he would be open to a return.

"I would definitely go back to WWE if given the opportunity." (H/T Wrestling News)

Since leaving the company, Ricardo Rodriguez has made many appearances on the independent wrestling scene. He has even briefly worked on the Spanish announce team of AEW.

Ricardo Rodriguez heaps heavy praise on a current WWE Superstar

One performer who has carried the pro wrestling banner for the last 10 years is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling on UnSKripted, Ricardo Rodriguez names Reigns as the best wrestler of 2022.

"I gotta give it to the Tribal Chief, man. To hold on to a title that long, it brings back the memories of yesteryear. You know, the old times, having them for many years. And I know, the day, if it ever happens... sorry Paul Heyman... if he does get dethroned, it's gonna be huge. So, I'll have to go with Roman."

During his ongoing 1047-day reign as champion, Roman has defeated some of the most iconic names in the business, such as John Cena, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and Daniel Bryan.

