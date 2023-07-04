37-year-old WWE backstage official hints that in-ring career might not be over

A 37-year-old backstage official in WWE recently hinted that his in-ring career may not be over.

Kenny Dykstra started his WWE career in 2006 as part of the Spirit Squad. The group obtained some levels of success. Right from his early days, it was clear that Kenny was the group's star.

Considering his age, Kenny was athletic and a fantastic performer in the ring. However, fate had different plans for him. After the disbandment of the Spirit Squad, Kenny's singles career failed to take off, and he was released from the company in 2008.

Kenny eventually returned in 2016 for a short feud with his former stablemate Dolph Ziggler. He was rehired by the company in 2021 to work as a trainer at the Performance Center. He also makes sporadic onscreen appearances to split up other wrestlers during brawls.

While it looks like his in-ring career may be over, Kenny recently hinted otherwise. The former Spirit Squad member shared a clip of his time in the group with a caption indicating that he is still not done wrestling.

"Still so much left in the tank…" tweeted Kenny Dykstra.

WWE trainer Kenny Dykstra emailed Stephanie McMahon about returning after his last onscreen appearance

It seems like Kenny Dykstra enjoyed being on WWE television again since he tried to make a few more appearances.

Mondo, who also returned along with Kenny in 2016, recalled on the Cafe de Rene podcast that Kenny even emailed Stephanie McMahon to get the ball rolling.

“We tried to be proactive and stuff about it," Mondo recalled. "I know Kenny sent Stephanie an email. I was talking to the writers trying to get something sparking again, because when you’re in the hotseat like that you wanna kind of keep things rolling once things are going. You don’t want to be out of sight, out of mind. It’s the worst spot to be.” [44:25-44:45]

It's good to hear that Kenny still feels like he has much left in his tank. However, it is unlikely that he will step back inside a WWE ring.

Do you want to see Kenny Dykstra make his in-ring return? Sound off in the comments section.

