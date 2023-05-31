37-year-old WWE RAW star appears to poke fun at recently leaked explicit video

A 37-year-old WWE RAW star has seemingly poked fun at an explicit video that was recently leaked to the public.

Matt Riddle returned to the company on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania and aligned with Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their battle against The Bloodline. The Orginal Bro has seemingly moved on to a new feud with Intercontinental Champion Gunther after the two superstars had an interaction last night on WWE RAW.

Riddle recently had an explicit video of himself appear on the internet. The former United States Champion reportedly sent the graphic video to someone on Snapchat and did not expect it to be revealed to the public. He was not hacked, but the video was simply downloaded from the application and shared on the internet.

It appears that Riddle is now able to joke about the situation and responded hilariously to a post from a wrestling fan earlier today. The WWE RAW star included a helicopter emoji in his reply.

"He gets it 🤙 🚁," tweeted Riddle.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros twitter.com/thefigen_/stat… Figen @TheFigen_

Then you will have fun with yourself!



Suppose you don't have anything fun at all!Then you will have fun with yourself! Suppose you don't have anything fun at all!Then you will have fun with yourself!😂😂https://t.co/eyCdAmr50y He gets it 🤙 He gets it 🤙 🚁 twitter.com/thefigen_/stat…

Bill Apter believes Matt Riddle should be Randy Orton's first opponent on WWE RAW

Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury and it is currently unknown if the legend will be able to resume his wrestling career. However, wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Matt Riddle would be the perfect opponent for The Viper if he can return.

Orton and Riddle once had a popular tag team known as RK-Bro. The duo dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Championships to The Usos on the May 20, 2022 edition of the blue brand and Orton hasn't appeared in the company since.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine Show, Bill Apter suggested Matt Riddle as Orton's first opponent following his return, and Hall of Famer Teddy Long agreed.

"Maybe that'll wind up the two of them opposing each other," Apter suggested. "Riddle is a more mature Riddle than he was with Randy. He's not playing around. He doesn't have the scooter. It's a different Riddle, and maybe that wouldn't settle well with the current character, that [Riddle] character, and Randy Orton." [6:31 – 6:54]

You can check out the full video below:

Matt Riddle was written off of television last year due to a brutal attack from The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa. It will be interesting to see if the former MMA star can give Gunther a challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW down the line.

Would you like to see Matt Riddle capture the Intercontinental Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes