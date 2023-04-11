37-year-old WWE RAW Superstar expected to be featured prominently in the coming months - Reports

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is expected to take a hiatus following WrestleMania 39. The company's top star is already working a semi-part-time schedule, which leaves the spot open for fresh faces to step up and use the spotlight. This includes former UFC star, Matt Riddle.

Randy Orton's tag team partner was last seen on WWE TV brutally assaulted by Solo Sikoa in December 2022. While the angle was used to write off Riddle on-screen, the Original Bro took time off to recuperate.

Matt Riddle returned to Monday Night RAW last week as, unusually, the only surprise return on the WrestleMania 39 fallout edition of the red brand. Perhaps the company is showing some confidence in the 37-year-old star, as the latest report by PWInsider Elite has revealed that Riddle will be used heavily from here on.

The former United States Champion's schedule will keep him busy on WWE TV. As per the report, Riddle is "pretty much on every RAW, SmackDown, and live event going forward now that he has returned to action."

Matt Riddle is scheduled to wrestle The Miz on WWE RAW tonight. The show will be live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.

Matt Riddle teased going after The Bloodline and reuniting with Randy Orton following WWE return

Riddle's run before his hiatus was mostly a success, with a star-making feud against Seth Rollins taking up the major portion of the second half of 2022. Despite winning a feud-ending victory over Rollins, The Original Bro got lost in the shuffle.

Perhaps this run would make all the difference, as the company's roster could use a fan-favorite like Riddle, whom the company can rely on should they elevate him to the main event. He even teased a character change post-show last week.

When asked what was next for him, Riddle teased going after The Bloodline and reuniting with Randy Orton down the line. You can check out the clip below:

The former UFC star challenged Roman Reigns for the world title on the June 17, 2022, edition of Friday Night SmackDown and lost. Per prior stipulations, he was banned from facing The Tribal Chief again. This was reminded to him by Paul Heyman after Riddle wrapped up his feud with Seth Rollins late last year.

What do you think Matt Riddle should do in WWE following his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : Would you like to see Matt Riddle challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship? Yes No 5 votes