37-year-old superstar teases character change ahead of WWE RAW

Former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle recently teased a character change ahead of Monday Night RAW.

After nearly four months of absence, The Original Bro returned to RAW last week and attacked The Miz. Last Friday, Riddle made a surprising appearance on SmackDown to save Sami Zayn from an assault by Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

WWE's YouTube channel recently posted a vlog documenting the behind-the-scenes moments of Riddle's return to RAW last week. During the video, the former United States Champion teased a character change, stating that he wants to show a more serious side of himself during his current run.

"Before I left, I beat Seth [Rollins] in a Fight Pit Match in the main event of Extreme Rules. Instead of kinda keeping that ride on, I kinda went back into goofy Riddle mode. And I feel like this time around, it's still me, I'm always gonna be me, but I wanna bring a more serious side to it. You know, I've been working out a lot, I've been training a lot of jiu-jitsu. I just got my black belt. And I wanna really showcase my skills and my expertise and show the world I'm also one of the top fighters in the world and I can take anybody on in this company," he said. [From 0:53 to 01:22]

Riddle returned to in-ring action after WWE SmackDown went off-air

Last Friday, Sami Zayn squared off against Jey Uso in the main event of SmackDown. The former Honorary Uce lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa, who had taken out Kevin Owens earlier. After the bout, Jey and Sikoa attacked Zayn before Matt Riddle came to his rescue.

After the show went off-air, Riddle returned to in-ring action for the first time since December to face Sikoa in a one-on-one match. Riddle won via disqualification after interference from Jey Uso. As The Bloodline members attempted to gang up on Riddle after the bout, Zayn rushed to the ring with a chair to save The Original Bro.

