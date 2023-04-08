After returning at the end of WWE SmackDown, Matt Riddle had a one-on-one dark match against Solo Sikoa after the show went off-air.

Last night, Sami Zayn squared off against Jey Uso in the main event of SmackDown. The former Honorary Uce lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa, who took out Kevin Owens backstage earlier that night. After the match, the two Bloodline members attacked Zayn. However, Riddle surprisingly returned to the Blue Brand to save the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion. The show went off-air as Jey Uso and Sikoa retreated.

However, Sikoa returned to the ring after the show to have a one-on-one match against Riddle. The bout, which went back and forth between the two superstars, ended in disqualification after interference from Jey Uso.

As The Bloodline members attempted to gang up on The Original Bro, Zayn rushed to the ring with a steel chair to save him. Hence, Jey and Solo again retreated. Meanwhile, Riddle and Zayn greeted the crowd before leaving the ring and heading backstage.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos at WWE WrestleMania 39

After feuding for several months, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens squared off against The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 39. The two best friends succeeded in dethroning Roman Reigns' cousins, ending their historic 622-day reign.

Last Monday, Zayn and Owens scored another victory over The Street Profits on Raw after WrestleMania. That same night, Matt Riddle returned after nearly four months of absence and attacked The Miz.

