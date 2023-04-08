"Made a terrible mistake" - YouTuber apologizes to Sami Zayn after embarrassing backstage encounter at WWE WrestleMania 39

Famous YouTuber Mike Majlak apologized to Sami Zayn after having an embarrassing encounter with the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 39.

Majlak is the co-host of the popular podcast IMPAULSIVE alongside Logan Paul. Last Saturday, he attended WrestleMania 39 to witness Paul go head-to-head against Seth Rollins. After watching the bout from the first row among the crowd, the 38-year-old had an embarrassing encounter with Sami Zayn backstage.

During a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Majlak recalled what happened between himself and the former Honorary Uce.

"We're backstage and I am, you know how I get flustered. I'm always, 'not right now, I'm doing a million things.' You know, I'm looking at my phone, you know, 'what's happening?' I'm walking through the backstage area and I'm looking at my phone and a long-haired gentleman with a big bushy beard says, 'Yo, what's up?!' to me as I walk by. And I look up for a second, barely look up, and in my brain I say, 'there's Seth Rollins.' I look up for one second I say, 'great match man!' and look back down and keep walking. And he goes, '[confused gusture] umm, all right,'" Majlak said.[0:22 - 0:56]

Logan Paul's co-host then realized he was speaking to Sami Zayn, not Rollins. Hence, he felt highly embarrassed and apologized to the Tag Team Champion.

"It was Sami Zayn. [You said Seth Rollins to him?] No, I didn't say that but I said 'great match man.' He hadn't had a match. (...) And so, I hear him kind of whispering to the people that he was [with], because it clicked with me I should've... [What do you think he was saying?] He used to do crack, he's a mor*n. So, I should have gone right back and explained. Sami Zayn, I know you. Two decade legend of the WWE, owns a 2004 Altima. I know all about you. I don't know what happened. I'm f**king sorry. You're a legend in the space. I made a terrible mistake and I'm embarrassed," he added. [0:57 - 2:09]

Who is the famous 44-year-old actor who looks like WWE SmackDown star Sami Zayn? Check out the details here.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens dethroned The Usos at WWE WrestleMania 39

After feuding for several months, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens squared off against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 39 last Saturday.

The former Honorary Uce and The Prizefighter dethroned Roman Reigns' cousins, ending their historic 622-day reign. Zayn and Owens also defeated The Street Profits on Monday Night RAW the next day.

Wrestling fans were elated after Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens became tag team champions at WrestleMania 39. Check out the details here.

Please credit IMPAULSIVE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes