37-year-old WWE star breaks silence after allegedly facing sexual assault

A horrifying incident came to light earlier today as WWE Superstar Matt Riddle revealed that he faced sexual assault at the hands of a cop. The star has commented more on the matter now through a post on Twitter.

In a now-deleted post, Matt Riddle shared a picture of a police officer, noting that he was sexually assaulted and harassed by a cop at the JFK airport. The Original Bro added that he felt small and useless, labeling it one of the most uncomfortable travel days he has faced.

While Riddle deleted the original post, he followed it with another post on social media, revealing that he is finally leaving JFK and never wants to return to the place.

"Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again,"- Riddle said

Matt Riddle has been teaming up with Drew McIntyre in WWE lately

Matt Riddle rose to prominence during his run alongside Randy Orton as the duo were massively over among fans as a tag team. However, the Legend Killer had to take a hiatus due to a back injury, which has left the Original Bro treading water on the main roster.

Matt has found a new tag team partner in the last few weeks. He has joined forces with Drew McIntyre ever since the latter made his return. The duo have not had much success together as they have won just one match as a team while losing two.

It'll be interesting to see how things will change when Randy Orton makes his return. The 10-time WWE Champion is on the road to recovery and is reportedly expected to be back by the end of the year.

Many have also speculated that Drew McIntyre could soon turn on the King of Bros. If that happens, it'll be interesting to see if Riddle's former tag partner comes to his aid.

