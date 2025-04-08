37-year-old WWE star claims he has more experience than The Undertaker in ONE BIG thing

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been in the business for over three decades. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently compared himself to The Deadman.

The 37-year-old star appeared on an episode of WWE LFG and had a conversation with Booker T, Bully Ray, Mickie James, and The Phenom. In a short video uploaded by the company on X/Twitter, Gunther questioned why Tyra Mae Steele didn't recognize her "killer" instinct. He felt that with The Undertaker as her coach, she should have been aware of it by now.

On the RAW Recap podcast, Gunther said he possessed more experience in guiding young wrestlers compared to The Phenom. The Ring General believed he had spent more time training and evaluating talents than The Undertaker.

"I've been teaching and coaching people in professional wrestling since—I don't know how long. Must be more than 10 years now and I know my experience in that and I know what I'm looking for in people and I think in that regard, I have more experience than 'Taker [The Undertaker] has himself. I don't think he coached or trained a lot of people and it was my job that day to point out things I see and that’s what I did," said Gunther. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

The Undertaker comments on his reunion with 59-year-old WWE legend

During his in-ring career, The Deadman had a great feud with Shawn Michaels. In a video recently shared by WWE on YouTube, the former archrivals sat down to watch their iconic WrestleMania 25 showdown.

Responding to a post about the video on X, The Undertaker wrote that it was fun to watch the match with the 59-year-old.

"Watching this match back with @ShawnMichaels was almost as much fun as it was doing the match itself…almost!!! This match was the closest to perfect as it got for me. #WrestleMania."

At WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, fans witnessed The Lord of Darkness in action. He attacked The Rock and helped Cody Rhodes win the world championship from Roman Reigns. It will be exciting to see if The Undertaker makes an appearance at this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

