37-year-old WWE star to have a proper singles run for the first time in over a decade? Fans want it!

WWE RAW is heating up as there are less than two weeks until the Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble 2024. Recently, fans reacted to the return of a popular star and want him to have a proper singles run in the promotion for the first time in over a decade.

In 2010, Xavier Woods signed with WWE. After three years, Woods moved to the main roster where he teamed up with R-Truth for nearly a year before creating The New Day alongside Big E and Kofi Kingston.

It's been over a decade and fans still haven't seen Woods work as a singles star in the promotion, apart from a brief run as King Woods on SmackDown in 2022. After a recent episode of WWE RAW, fans want to see Woods have a proper run as a singles star in the promotion.

Fans truly want to see Xavier Woods' solo run and to hold a title, most likely Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. It will be interesting to see if the management decides to give Woods a singles run similar to the other members of The New Day.

Xavier Woods on why he doesn't want The New Day to break up like other factions and teams in WWE

The New Day changed the lives of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods as they went from being underused to dominating the tag team division for years. The faction has lasted way longer than any team or group in the promotion over the past decade.

Apart from this, E and Kingston have had their individual singles run where they won the WWE Championship. Speaking on Superstar Crossover, Woods discussed why he doesn't want either member to turn their back and end The New Day:

"In my head, I feel like in order to climb that mountain and become world champion, one day I need a U.S. Championship run, I need an Intercontinental Championship run... but that doesn't mean that I need to break away from Kofi or E at all because what we do is we tell stories as a family. I think a lot of wrestling has stories of jealousy and backstabbery and 'I want this leather and this metal so I'm not friends with you anymore.'"

It will be interesting to see if Woods ever gets a singles run in WWE.

