37-year-old WWE star references Dominik Mysterio's controversial storyline with Eddie Guerrero; potential first-time-ever match set up

A WWE Superstar referenced Dominik Mysterio's controversial storyline with Eddie Guerrero and also set up a potential first-time-ever match.

Mustafa Ali was supposed to challenge Wes Lee for the North American Championship at NXT Great American Bash. However, Lee lost the title to Dominik Mysterio last week.

Following the win, Dominik and Rhea Ripley kicked off the show tonight. Dominik was his cocky self as he said he made the Mysterio name relevant again. They were cut off by Wes Lee, who demanded a rematch tonight. Mustafa Ali also decided to come out.

Ali stated that Dominik stole his opportunity just as he stole his father's (Rey Mysterio) 619 and his other father's (Eddie Guerrero) frog splash. This was in reference to the controversial storyline from 2005 where Eddie claimed to be Dominik's father.

Dominik then said that he doesn't mind facing both Lee and Ali at Great American Bash, which potentially means that Dominik could defend his North American Championship in a triple-threat match for the first time. Even when Dominik was a tag champion, he never defended his title under triple-threat rules, making it a first-ever match for the North American Champion.

Dominik shoved Ali afterward. As Ali went to punch Dominik, he accidentally struck Wes Lee, and both men started brawling to end the segment.

It will be interesting to see Dominik defend his title in a triple-threat match against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali at NXT Great American Bash.

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio as North American Champion? Sound off in the comments section.

