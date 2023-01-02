37-year-old WWE star rehired by Triple H "not sure" about in-ring future 

Oney Lorcan, who works as a coach at WWE's Performance Center, recently sent out a tweet saying he was "not sure" if he had already wrestled his last match.

Lorcan, also known as Biff Busick, first left WWE in November 2021 after requesting his release from the promotion. Over the next many months, he had several memorable matches on the indie circuit, including one against former AEW Champion Jon Moxley. As things turned out, amid the rehiring wave started by Triple H, Oney Lorcan was also brought back in October 2022.

However, he returned not as an in-ring talent but as a coach at the WWE PC. In a recent tweet, Lorcan addressed stepping aside from the squared circle. The former NXT Tag Team Champion added that although he wasn't sure about his in-ring future, he had a "blast" performing for the fans throughout his career.

Furthermore, Lorcan thanked fans and all his opponents and shared his excitement about working with emerging talents in NXT.

"In 2022, I stepped away from performing in the ring. I'm not sure if I've had my last match, but if I have, I had a blast. Thank you to anyone I got to share a ring with. Thank you to all the fans. I'm really looking forward to working with @WWENXT in 2023. Happy New Year!!!" tweeted Lorcan.

Several stars sent messages in the response section of WWE star Oney Lorcan's tweet.

Many of Lorcan's former opponents and friends thronged the comments section of his tweet and shared their response to his message. AEW star and House of Black member Brody King wrote that it was an "honor" sharing the ring with Lorcan.

Furthermore, former NXT UK star Flash Morgan Webster and indie wrestling star Andrew Everett also replied to Oney Lorcan's tweet.

The Bump's host Matt Camp also shared a message for Oney Lorcan, thanking him for his contributions inside the ring.

Considering Lorcan is just 37 years old, it's safe to say he could bring the house down if he gets to perform inside the ring one last time.

