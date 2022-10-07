Former WWE Superstar reportedly returns to the company under Triple H's regime 

Former NXT star Biff Busick, aka Oney Lorcan, has seemingly joined WWE as a full-time coach if recent reports are any indication.

Earlier this week, reports about Lorcan working as a guest coach for the global juggernaut emerged. However, at the time, there was no clarity on whether he had joined the promotion on a full-time basis. In a potential update on the same, Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that the star has indeed inked a full-time contract with WWE to work as a coach at their training facility.

For those unaware, Lorcan was with WWE from 2015-2021, working predominantly on the NXT brand. During his stint, he also became an NXT Tag Team Champion. However, he left the company last year after requesting his release in November.

After performing on the independent circuit for a while, Lorcan took a sabbatical from in-ring action in July owing to undisclosed reasons. Considering he has seemingly agreed to a coaching role with the company, it's safe to say fans won't get to see him wrestle for the foreseeable future.

Biff Busick is potentially the latest name in the list of several talents who have returned to the promotion under Triple H's regime. Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Road Dogg, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai, to name a few, are some of the other performers who made their way back recently.

Oney Lorcan is a well-traveled veteran who could help younger WWE talent

Lorcan has been a part of the wrestling business for nearly 14 years, having taken his talents across the globe to wrestle for various promotions.

Before officially joining WWE in 2015, Oney Lorcan made a handful of appearances for the company in 2010-2011 as an extra and enhancement talent.

Given how highly fans regard the 36-year-old, it's safe to say that he could impart some invaluable knowledge to the younger generation in his new role.

