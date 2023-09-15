37-year-old WWE star says Triple H told him one thing about his babyface turn

Hall of Famer Triple H has been a torchbearer of the up-and-coming talents in WWE, and a 37-year-old star has surely soaked in one thing shared by him.

The star in question is Chad Gable, who has been a former WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champion. The Alpha Academy member recently turned babyface ever since he started his feud with Gunther.

The current Intercontinental Champion and Gable has been putting on an impeccable display of actions on Monday Night RAW. The 37-year-old star is determined to take the IC title from The Ring General.

Last week on the Red brand show, Chad Gable and Gunther had a masterpiece bout for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the Imperium leader had the last laugh on his opponent.

Wrestling fans loudly applauded The Alpha Academy member for his efforts against Gunther and have been in awe of his babyface turn.

While speaking on the After The Bell podcast, the 37-year-old star was asked about how he felt about his transition from heel to babyface. He said Triple H once told him to shift his mindset.

"Yeah, I think a huge thing, Hunter [Triple H] talked to me about this as well, and I just had to shift my mindset. Working as a heel for so long got me in a certain mode, you know, and like a certain type of wrestling. And now as this underdog baby face, I've just learned to do less," Gable said.

Triple H loses a major seat in WWE

After the official merger of UFC with the Stamford-based promotion, it appears the 14-time World Champion would not be on the new Board of Directors of 'TKO.'

On September 12, Endeavor officially took over WWE to establish TKO Group Holdings Inc. in a historic merger. As per the Stamford-based promotion's website, Triple H is not listed on the new committee of the board after eight years.

According to a new press statement from World Wrestling Entertainment, the board of 11 directors led by Vince McMahon includes Mr. Emanuel, Mr. Shapiro, and Mr. Khan, in addition to the directors listed here.

It remains to be seen what new changes wrestling fans witnessed following the merger of UFC and WWE.

