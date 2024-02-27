37-year-old WWE star shares a heartbreaking picture of his daughter after RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable sent a message during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Chad Gable's quest for the Intercontinental Championship last year unfolded as one of the most compelling underdog stories in recent memory. His intense battles against Gunther posed a significant challenge to The Ring General during his remarkable record-breaking title reign.

Despite a valiant effort, the Master of Alpha Academy couldn't dethrone Gunther. Since then, he has been relentlessly working to earn another opportunity at the championship. On this week's show, Gable confronted RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, passionately pleading his case for another chance at the title.

He expressed that while there were undoubtedly many deserving potential challengers, the opportunity meant much more to him personally. Gable went on to explain that he wanted to avenge the emotional impact on his family, as Gunther's victory over him last year had made his daughter cry.

The 37-year-old WWE star later took to Twitter and posted a picture of his daughter in tears in the crowd during his match against Gunther, accompanied by the caption:

"To me… it just means more," Chad Gable wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Chad Gable on The Road to WrestleMania.

Do you think Chad Gable should be the one to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40?