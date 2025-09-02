  • home icon
  37-year-old WWE Superstar has a bold message for Roman Reigns and The Usos after RAW

37-year-old WWE Superstar has a bold message for Roman Reigns and The Usos after RAW

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 02, 2025
Roman Reigns and The Usos (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns and The Usos (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns was stretchered out of the arena at WWE Clash in Paris after his win over Bronson Reed. The latter put Reigns and The Usos on notice after this week's Monday Night RAW.

On RAW, Reed and Bron Breakker defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in the main event. Their post-match shenanigans continued before Jimmy Uso saved his brother, reuniting The Usos in the process.

Reed took to X/Twitter to put the OG Bloodline members on notice by asking them to respect The Vision. He also took a dig at Reigns by sharing a photo of him in agony after being brutally attacked by him and Breakker at Clash in Paris.

"Respect The Vision," wrote Reed.

Check out Reed's post on X/Twitter:

Roman Reigns explained how difficult it is to cut a promo during the PG era in WWE

Roman Reigns has explained how difficult it is to cut a promo during the WWE PG era compared to the Attitude Era. He also took a subtle dig at The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who were megastars during the Attitude Era.

Speaking on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Reigns had this to say:

"From a promo standpoint, a lot of those cheaper digs, I feel a little more sophisticated than that. I feel like my communication can be a little more intellectual. I don't know, I'm from Georgia Tech. I should be able to, like put some stuff together that isn't necessarily the stuff you'd hear on the corner, you know what I mean? So I just always, and [Vince McMahon] was that way too, the way he wrote and the way he thought about writing and being a little more sophisticated and things of that matter. That was just a challenge of mine that I've always taken being in a PG product, and no disrespect to anybody, chugging a beer, flipping birds, shove this up your a**, that up your a**, you know? That's not that hard. You know what I mean?"

Roman Reigns' return date is yet to be revealed by WWE after he was brutally attacked at Clash in Paris.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
bell-icon Manage notifications