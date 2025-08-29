Roman Reigns fires shots at The Rock & Stone Cold Steve Austin: "No disrespect to nobody"

Roman Reigns has fired some subtle shots at The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Reigns was the face of the WWE after John Cena took his talents to Hollywood, while The Rock and Austin were the main forces behind the company's rise during the Attitude Era.

Ad

During the Monday Night Wars, WWE began taking control of the ratings against WCW after they pushed The Brahma Bull and The Texas Rattlesnake. They transcended the business with their captivating feud that made WWE the biggest wrestling company in the world.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns was initially forced by Vince McMahon to be the face of the company before finding his footing as The Tribal Chief. Speaking on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, The OTC discussed how it's harder to cut a promo during the PG Era compared to the Attitude Era, taking a dig at Rock and Austin.

Ad

Trending

"From a promo standpoint, a lot of those cheaper digs, I feel a little more sophisticated than that. I feel like my communication can be a little more intellectual. I don't know, I'm from Georgia Tech. I should be able to, like put some stuff together that isn't necessarily the stuff you'd hear on the corner, you know what I mean? So I just always, and (Vince McMahon) was that way too, the way he wrote and the way he thought about writing and being a little more sophisticated and things of that matter. That was just a challenge of mine that I've always taken being in a PG product, and no disrespect to anybody, chugging a beer, flipping birds, shove this up your a**, that up your a**, you know? That's not that hard. You know what I mean?" Reigns said. (From 01:26:38 to 01:27:23)

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Check out the video below:

Ad

It will be interesting to see how some fans interpret Roman Reigns' comments, especially with how rough it was for him to do promos early in his singles run.

Roman Reigns facing The Rock or Steve Austin is still possible

It's no secret that Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is one of the remaining dream matches in WWE. It was planned a couple of years ago, but never materialized due to various factors.

Ad

The dream match is still alive, considering The Final Boss hasn't retired from in-ring competition, and there's a ready-made story between the real-life cousins. On the other hand, Stone Cold Steve Austin was rumored to be open for another match back in June.

Please credit What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More