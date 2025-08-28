Roman Reigns receives an apology from Stephanie McMahon for this one huge reason

Roman Reigns has received an apology from Stephanie McMahon for one huge reason. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was a guest on McMahon's What's Your Story podcast.During the interview, they recalled a segment where McMahon repeatedly slapped Reigns on RAW. The segment aired on December 14, 2015, and Reigns was legitimately injured, as McMahon busted his eardrum with the slaps.On X (fka Twitter), McMahon apologized to Reigns for busting his eardrum during the segment. The former Women's Champion added that she was always taught to &quot;lay it in.&quot;&quot;I’m so sorry I burst your eardrum @WWERomanReigns! Always taught to “lay it in!” so it didn’t look weak! Thank you for such a fun interview! Be sure to check out an all new #whatsyourstory now! @EGxo @WWE @Fanatics,&quot; Stephanie wrote.Check out Stephanie McMahon's post on X:Roman Reigns revealed the biggest key lessons he learned from Vince McMahonRoman Reigns opened up about the two biggest key lessons he learned from Vince McMahon.During the same interview, the OTC1 said that the former WWE Chairman told him to be present for his family and stay ahead of the curve. Reigns said:“He would always tell me, and this is when I was so locked in at work that I wasn’t holding up my end on the other side. And he would just tell me, You’ve got to be present. When you go home, you have to be present. It doesn’t matter what you do out here. You have to be present. And I took that to heart so much (…) He’d always say, 'You want to be ahead of the curve, but not too far' (…) And in just so many different ways, and especially in business, that has just rang true.”Roman Reigns' next match in the WWE will be at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. He will face Bronson Reed in a singles match.