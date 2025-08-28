"I took that to heart so much" - Roman Reigns reveals details of his conversation with Vince McMahon

Roman Reigns recently spoke about Vince McMahon and the key lessons he learned from the former WWE Chairman. McMahon worked closely with The Tribal Chief while he was portraying The Big Dog gimmick.Reigns has come a long way from his days as The Big Dog. He has transformed into one of the biggest WWE Superstars in the modern era, if arguably not the biggest.On What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Reigns revealed the two biggest lessons he learned from Vince McMahon. The first one was being at home with his family, and the second was being ahead of the curve.“He would always tell me, and this is when I was so locked in at work that I wasn’t holding up my end on the other side. And he would just tell me, You’ve got to be present. When you go home, you have to be present. It doesn’t matter what you do out here. You have to be present. And I took that to heart so much (…) He’d always say, 'You want to be ahead of the curve, but not too far' (…) And in just so many different ways, and especially in business, that has just rang true,” Reigns said. [H/T: Wrestling News] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns on his relationship with Vince McMahonRoman Reigns opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon. OTC1 was heavily pushed by the McMahon-led creative team. During the same conversation, he opened up about his relationship with the former WWE Chairman.“That’s who I like, cut my teeth, negotiating with, doing business with, was your dad, and that’s how I feel. I’m not intimidated by anybody anymore. There were times where I had to get used to him, and we had to learn each other’s ways. But I’m the youngest of all his top guys, you know. So I didn’t have that relationship like a lot of the other guys were afforded and the time, but for the compared to like anybody else, you know, [Hulk] Hogan or Steve [Austin] or Dwayne [Johnson] those guys, I don’t think I got as much of his time, but I was picking up as much knowledge as I could, even if he may not even realize it.”Roman Reigns will be in action against Bronson Reed at the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE.