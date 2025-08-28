  • home icon
  "I'm not intimidated by anybody anymore" - Roman Reigns opens up about having a different relationship with Vince McMahon

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 28, 2025 12:49 GMT
Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Roman Reigns is no stranger to working under Vince McMahon. He recently opened up about having a unique relationship with the former WWE Chairman.

McMahon was in charge of the creative team when The Shield debuted on the main roster and later when Reigns made a name for himself as a singles star. The veteran promoter even worked alongside OTC1 on WWE TV before eventually retiring in 2022.

On What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon, Reigns opened up about his relationship with Vince. The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said that he doesn't feel intimidated by anybody anymore, and there was a time when he and the 80-year-old had to learn each other's ways.

“That’s who I like, cut my teeth, negotiating with, doing business with, was your dad, and that’s how I feel. I’m not intimidated by anybody anymore. There were times where I had to get used to him, and we had to learn each other’s ways. But I’m the youngest of all his top guys, you know. So I didn’t have that relationship like a lot of the other guys were afforded and the time, but for the compared to like anybody else, you know, [Hulk] Hogan or Steve [Austin] or Dwayne [Johnson] those guys, I don’t think I got as much of his time, but I was picking up as much knowledge as I could, even if he may not even realize it,” Reigns said. [H/T: Wrestling News.co]
Roman Reigns discussed his latest WWE appearance

Roman Reigns' latest WWE appearance was on this week's Monday Night RAW in the UK. He opened the show to a huge reception from the WWE Universe before engaging in a brawl with Bronson Reed.

On X, Reigns reflected on his latest appearance, revealing that the reception was very special to him.

"Very special moment for me, Thank you Birmingham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. I love you too. ☝🏽."

Roman Reigns will be in action at Clash in Paris, where he will face Bronson Reed in a singles match.

Soumik Datta

Edited by Pratik Singh
