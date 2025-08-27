  • home icon
  "Very special moment for me" - Roman Reigns sends a message after the go-home RAW before WWE Clash in Paris



By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 27, 2025 12:05 GMT
Roman Reigns (Image Credits: WWE.com)


Roman Reigns opened the final episode of Monday Night RAW before WWE Clash in Paris. On social media, he reflected on the love shown to him by the WWE Universe.

The OTC1 will be in action at Clash in Paris. He will face Bronson Reed in a singles match that was made official after Reed stole Reigns' shoes and laid him out on multiple occasions.

On Instagram, Reigns once again reacted to the WWE Universe chanting, "If you love Roman, stand up." A couple of years ago, during the Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, the crowd infamously chanted, "If you hate Roman, stand up."

"Very special moment for me, Thank you Birmingham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. I love you too. ☝🏽" Reigns wrote.

Check out Reigns' post on Instagram:

Bronson Reed took shots at Roman Reigns by calling him a part-timer

Bronson Reed took shots at Roman Reigns with one of his recent call-outs of the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The former NXT North American Champion called his rival a "part-timer."

WWE cameras captured the moment at a live event. Reed put himself and Bron Breakker over with his message, claiming that The Vision was taking over. Reed said:

"Where's that part timer, huh? I'm here. Bron's here. The Vision is taking over. Roman Reigns ain't here, but his shoes are. We have a date in Paris and 'The Thief' is coming."

A victory over Reigns would arguably be the biggest win of Reed's career. However, expect The OTC1 to bring his A game, as he also has his eyes on the World Heavyweight Championship and has hinted at challenging for the title in the near future.

This will be Reigns' first singles match at a WWE PLE since WrestleMania 40, when he lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
