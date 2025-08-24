Bronson Reed fires serious shots at Roman Reigns ahead of WWE Clash in Paris: "Where's that part timer"

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently took some massive shots at Roman Reigns ahead of their match at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31. Reed has been feuding with the OTC for several weeks now.Roman Reigns has been going after The Vision for quite some time now. He teamed up with Jey Uso to defeat Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at SummerSlam 2025. The OTC is now all set to lock horns with Reed in a singles match at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.Ahead of their much-anticipated clash, WWE's official X (fka Twitter) handle recently uploaded a clip of 'Big' Bronson Reed. In the video, the star took a massive shot at Reigns, calling the latter a part-timer.Reed also highlighted that The Vision was wreaking havoc while the OTC was nowhere to be seen, before sending him a warning, suggesting that &quot;The Tribal Thief&quot; was coming for Roman's shoes at Clash in Paris.&quot;Where's that part timer, huh? I'm here. Bron's here. The Vision is taking over. Roman Reigns ain't here, but his shoes are. We have a date in Paris and 'The Thief' is coming,&quot; he said.Check out the post below:Adam Pearce announced Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed for WWE Clash in ParisOn the latest edition of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns obliterated The Vision to help his cousin, Jey Uso, win against Bron Breakker. The show ended with Reigns putting 'Big' Bronson Reed on notice.Following the show, RAW GM Adam Pearce announced that after all that has happened between Bronson and Roman in the past few weeks, their match has been made official for WWE Clash in Paris.&quot;If you have paid attention at all, you've seen how things have gone down between Roman Reigns and 'Big' Bronson Reed. In fact, Bronson said it himself: every time he's in the same place at the same time as the OTC, he leaves the man lying and takes his shoes. Where I'm from, that's disrespect. We're gonna find out if that disrespect continues at Clash in Paris. Because it will be 'Big' Bronson Reed one-on-one with Roman Reigns,&quot; Pearce said.It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed on August 31, 2025.