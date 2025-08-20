  • home icon
BREAKING: Huge Roman Reigns match officially confirmed in WWE

By Sherjeel Malik
Published Aug 20, 2025 16:30 GMT
Roman Reigns. [Image credits: wwe.com]
Roman Reigns. [Image from WWE.com]

A huge match involving Roman Reigns has been made official by WWE. The Original Tribal Chief is currently embroiled in a feud with The Vision, led by Seth Rollins. Over the last few weeks, he has been involved in multiple clashes with the heel faction.

This week on RAW, Reigns came out during the main event Extreme Rules Match between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso, helping his cousin pick up the win. He then challenged The Vision's Bronson Reed to a match at Clash in Paris. The Aus-zilla has laid out Reigns a couple of times in recent weeks and has proceeded to take his shoes as well, earning the moniker of "The Tribal Thief."

Now, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, having seen enough, has come up with a major announcement on X. Today, WWE shared a video on the social media platform of Pearce announcing that a singles match between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed would take place at Clash in Paris. The premium live event will take place on August 31.

also-read-trending Trending
"If you have paid attention at all, you've seen how things have gone down between Roman Reigns and 'Big' Bronson Reed. In fact, Bronson said it himself: every time he's in the same place at the same time as the OTC, he leaves the man lying and takes his shoes. Where I'm from, that's disrespect. We're gonna find out if that disrespect continues at Clash in Paris. Because it will be 'Big' Bronson Reed one-on-one with Roman Reigns," Pearce said.
You can watch the video below:

Roman Reigns sent a message to Bronson Reed on RAW

After missing last week's RAW, Reigns made his return to the red brand's show this past Monday and helped Jey Uso pick up a win over Bron Breakker.

As Reigns and Jey stood tall in the ring after The Vision retreated, the OTC told Bronson Reed that he doesn't fight for shoes; he fights for championships.

They shared the ring at SummerSlam, where the Original Tribal Chief teamed up with Jey Uso to take on Reed and Breakker. The match ended with Jey pinning Reed after a Spear and an Uso Splash.

Bronson Reed will hope for a different outcome when he steps inside the squared circle to face Reigns in Paris on August 31.

