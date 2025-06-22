Update on Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE in-ring future - Reports

Stone Cold Steve Austin seems to be enjoying his WWE retirement, barring a one-off match he had a few years ago. It looks like fans haven't seen the last of him in a wrestling ring.

An update on his in-ring future has come to the fore.

The Texas Rattlesnake last wrestled Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match in the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night One. This marked his first in-ring appearance in over 19 years.

Steve Austin has since stayed away from the ring, although he was approached about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Attitude Era icon seemingly wasn't interested in getting back in the ring.

However, that doesn't mean he has completely shut the door on a possible in-ring return. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Steve Austin "intimated" that he still has one more match in him.

He is said to be open to coming out of retirement under the right circumstances.

Despite being inactive for almost two decades, Steve Austin is still seen as a measuring stick in WWE.

As such, several wrestlers have reportedly reached out to the management about stepping into the ring with the 60-year-old WWE Hall of Famer. CM Punk is among those whose name has been tossed around internally.

Both men have been vocal about facing each other, especially after an intense face-off that happened on RAW back in 2011. Will Triple H pull the trigger on this blockbuster match? Only time will tell.

