Former WWE Champion confirms he will never wrestle again just ahead of WrestleMania 41

The hype surrounding WrestleMania 41 is through the roof, with many marquee matches featuring WWE's biggest stars slated for the show. Amid this, the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin seems to have confirmed that he would never step inside the ring again.
The Texas Rattlesnake had come out of retirement to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 in a show-stealing match, which headlined the event's Night 1. However, the veteran star stepped back once again, with no in-ring return in sight. Austin has now all but made it clear he has no intentions to wrestle again in WWE.
Appearing on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show ahead of Mania 41, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed that he was happy away from action and that he was now focused on his racing career.
"I don't think about anything like that. I have moved on down the road. And don't get me wrong. The competitive side of me now transfers to the racing I'm doing, now that you spoke of," said Austin. (0:24 - 0:35)
Cody Rhodes on Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly helping him at WWE WrestleMania 41
In a recent chat with Adrian Hernandez, Cody Rhodes hinted at The Texas Rattlesnake showing up to align with him at WrestleMania 41, where he defends his Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena. Cody stated that he had spoken to Austin a month back and that he was open to helping him out if the need arose.
"Yeah, punch that Legends card, dawg. [I got to talk to him a month ago and he said he's down. So, the invitation's still there?] He's also not far. I mean, we could helicopter him Great American Bash style," he said.
If The Rock interfered in the main event to join Cena, there's a huge chance Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is confirmed for Mania, could come out to a huge pop and help Cody even the odds.