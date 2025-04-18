6-time WWE Champion will be at WrestleMania 41; last appearance was over 1100 days ago

WWE has a lot of surprises in store for WrestleMania 41, and a major one might've been leaked ahead of the event. Today, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin confirmed that he will be at WrestleMania, as he's set to attend multiple events, including The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In 2022, Stone Cold Steve Austin stepped out of retirement for a match against Kevin Owens. After winning the bout, he appeared the next night to hit Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee with Stunners. That has so far been The Texas Rattlesnake's last appearance for the Stamford-based company.

The six-time WWE (WWF) Champion did not appear at WrestleMania 39 or 40 due to personal reasons. However, that doesn't seem to be the case this year in Las Vegas. Today, Stone Cold Steve Austin posted his schedule for the weekend on Instagram, which confirms an appearance at WrestleMania 41.

"Good morning from fabulous Las Vegas, NV. Headed over to @patmcafeeshow in a few hours. @wwe Hall of Fame tonight at 10pm. And then personal appearances Saturday and Sunday w @americaniconautographs and @wwe Fanatics at WWE World. And of course Wrestlemania," Austin wrote.

Austin added:

"I have already seen many of my friends from my days in the ring and on the road. Lots of memories and good times. Professional Wrestling is the best. More posts coming over the weekend. I will enjoy every single day. I hope everyone who has traveled here from all over the world does the same."

Whether the appearance is backstage or potentially something much bigger, this will be the first time in over 1100 days since The Texas Rattlesnake has appeared at an event hosted by the Stamford-based company.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's match enters the WWE Hall of Fame 2025

Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret 'The Hitman' Hart immortalized themselves when they competed at WrestleMania 13 in a No Disqualification Submission Match in Illinois.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Hall of Fame will have matches inducted, and Austin and Bret will make history against as their classic from WrestleMania 13 gets inducted in this year's Class.

Today, Stone Cold Steve Austin confirmed his appearance at WrestleMania 41 following his prior meet and greet commitments, and there's a chance he might appear on The Grandest Stage of Them All on either night following the traditional ceremony.

