Cody Rhodes teases the return of a massive WWE legend, not The Rock, at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes recently discussed the possibility of a WWE legend showing up at WrestleMania 41. He urged the Hall of Famer to take that step.

Cody Rhodes has been in a heated rivalry with The Rock since last year. Although they seemed to have buried the hatchet earlier this year, The Final Boss turned on The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber: Toronto after the latter refused to sell his soul to the Hollywood megastar. The Rock's historic rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin, later disclosed that he would be open to returning to help the Undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Rhodes seemingly teased Austin's return, pointing out that The Texas Rattlesnake did not live far from where the show would take place. He also urged the WWE Hall of Famer to use his "Legends card."

"Yeah, punch that Legends card, dawg. [I got to talk to him a month ago and he said he's down. So, the invitation's still there?] He's also not far. I mean, we could helicopter him Great American Bash style," he said.

The American Nightmare added that he would like to see Austin get more involved in WWE after everything the latter had done to grow the wrestling business.

"I mean this, I think Stone Cold Steve Austin being, you know, we're talking inside here, but this babyface individual. We're back in this unbelievable era where there's good guys in the business again. He was the ultimate babyface who had the company on his back. I just would like him to be around to see how we're doing. I want him to know, like, 'Hey, we're doing this Friday. We're doing this Saturday.' And I hope he's proud of all of us because he really has set the table for us, him and The Rock, in a way that we can eat so fruitfully. So, I'd love Steve to do anything." [1:46-2:30]

Ex-WWE writer thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin will help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

This Sunday, Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend to attend some WWE events.

In an episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed the company was "throwing out there that Austin is returning." Meanwhile, he suggested The Texas Rattlesnake would never have made the comments about potentially helping Rhodes at WrestleMania unless he had already made a deal.

"So, I was a little taken aback when Austin sat down and did an interview after The Rock thing. And then Austin said, 'Yeah, sure, if they wanna call me; if Cody wants to call me; if he needs me in his corner.' Bro, Austin would never ever do that unless a deal was made," he said.

Austin last appeared in the Stamford-based company at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Kevin Owens in his first match in 19 years.

