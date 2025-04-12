Stone Cold Steve Austin confirms his next WWE appearance 

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't been seen on WWE's programming for a while now, with fans waiting with bated breath to see him back in some form. However, The Texas Rattlesnake has now officially confirmed that he will be in attendance for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame next week on April 18 in Las Vegas.

Ad

The WWE legend was reportedly planned to appear at WrestleMania 40 and as well as on RAW's Netflix debut this year before those plans fell through due to various reasons. This, coupled with Stone Cold Steve Austin's knee replacement surgery, lowered fans' expectations of seeing him back any time soon.

Much to their surprise, however, Austin has confirmed that he would appear at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony next week, which would see the likes of Triple H and Michelle McCool, among others, being inducted. The former WWE Champion took to his Instagram to make the announcement. Check it out below:

Ad

Trending

"See you next Friday April 18 at the @wwe Hall of Fame at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas.#hof #prowrestling #wrestling #professional #wwe @brethitmanhart @tripleh #pancho #cat #cats #catsofinstagram," wrote Stone Cold Steve Austin.

It's also worth noting that Austin's all-time classic against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 will be the first match to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next week. CM Punk was recently announced to be doing the honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More