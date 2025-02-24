Disappointing news on Stone Cold Steve Austin - Reports 

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see if Stone Cold Steve Austin would appear at the show in some capacity. A recent report has shed light on the WWE legend's status for the event.

The Texas Rattlesnake is one of the most revered performers in WWE history, who still makes sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion. However, his absence from WrestleMania 40 and RAW's Netflix debut this year has left his legion of fans disappointed. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has shared an update on Austin's potential status for this year's edition of The Show of Shows.

Sapp noted that since the WWE Hall of Famer underwent knee surgery recently, it would be a "miracle" if he got physical in any form at WrestleMania 41. He also noted that there was no discussion yet of bringing Stone Cold Steve Austin back even in a non-wrestling capacity at the premium live event in Las Vegas.

“If you mean like wrestling, no, that would be a miracle. He had a total knee replacement in December. Coming out and throwing some beers or something? Maybe. But I haven’t heard of anything yet." (H/T - Ringside News)

Austin was rumored to appear at WrestleMania XL. However, he didn't show up at the event.

Stone Cold Steve Austin commented on potentially returning at WrestleMania 41

In August last year, The Texas Rattlesnake opened up about potentially appearing at The Shows of Shows in Vegas. Austin said he was hoping to appear at the event and offered to lend a hand to Cody Rhodes if he needed help.

"Anyway, it'll [WrestleMania 41] be in Vegas. I hope to be there this year (...) If he [Cody Rhodes] needs another hand, I mean I'll be there," Austin said.

Stone Cold Steve Austin hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens on Night One of the event. Considering just how beloved a performer he is, there's no doubt even a non-wrestling appearance at WrestleMania 41 could generate a thunderous response from the crowd.

