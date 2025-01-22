Stone Cold Steve Austin undergoes surgery; determined to compete at major event

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed today that he underwent major surgery but is still determined to compete in a major event. The Rattlesnake has not wrestled since his victory over Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Austin took to Instagram today to share an unfortunate update about his health. The legend revealed that he underwent total knee replacement surgery seven weeks ago and will be recovering for the next year.

"I am 7 weeks post op on a Total Knee Replacement. My left knee was on its last leg, and I have been putting this surgery off for years," he wrote.

However, the Hall of Famer added that he was determined to compete in the Mint 400 race in Las Vegas later this year.

"I have my sights set to race in The Mint 400 outside of Las Vegas, NV with the @gfiracing team and my teammate @zach_kisman in 7 weeks. I will get back in my @kawasakiusa KRX1000 for the first time this weekend to knock the rust off and get back to driving. I am thankful to have found the challenge of Desert Off Road Racing. I love competition and the harsh conditions that come with it. So here goes…," he added.

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on potential WWE WrestleMania 41 appearance

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently commented on the possibility of making an appearance at The Show of Shows this year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In an interview on Unlikely with Adrain Hernandez, Austin revealed that he hoped to be at WWE WrestleMania this year. He joked that if Cody Rhodes needed any more help, he would be there this time. Stone Cold was rumored to make an appearance during WrestleMania XL, but he did not show up during the main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

"Anyway, it'll [WrestleMania 41] be in Vegas. I hope to be there this year... If he [Cody Rhodes] needs another hand, I mean I'll be there," Austin said. [From 22:21 to 22:32]

Stone Cold is one of the most legendary performers in WWE history and remains wildly popular to this day. Only time will tell if the 60-year-old will make an appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this year.

