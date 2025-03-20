Massive WWE legend has confirmed his return at WrestleMania 41 with certain move, says veteran; will likely help Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 against John Cena. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed The American Nightmare would probably receive help from a massive legend, predicting that the latter had already made a deal with the company.

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin last appeared in WWE three years ago when he returned to in-ring competition to beat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, The Texas Rattlesnake recently teased making a comeback to help Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows after the 39-year-old champion got beaten up by Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber. It was later confirmed that the Hall of Famer was set to appear at WWE World in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend next month.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo suggested that the company was teasing Austin's return but at the same time wanted it to be a surprise as well. Meanwhile, he stated that Austin was an old-school businessman who cared about making money.

"I think they're throwing out there that he is [returning], wanting it to be a 'surprise' but it is because Austin has done a couple of things out of character. And we all know Austin is a businessman first and foremost, bro. He's old school. It's about the money, period. And that's the way business should be freaking conducted, man. It's all about dollars and cents and money," Russo said.

Ad

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

The former head writer for the Stamford-based company claimed The Texas Rattlesnake would not have made comments about potentially helping Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 if he had not already struck a deal with WWE to return at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"So, I was a little taken back when Austin sat down and did an interview after The Rock thing. And then Austin said, 'Yeah, sure, if they wanna call me, if Cody wants to call me, if he needs me in his corner.' Bro, Austin would never ever do that unless a deal was made. He would've said nothing about it, kept quiet about it, and waited to see if they contacted him. And then, on top of that, they doubled down with this Fanfest. So, what I'm saying is I think it's already a done deal based on what he said but they wanted it to be somewhat of a surprise," he added. [49:35 - 50:47]

Ad

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

WWE analyst thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin could betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Robert discussed the potential of seeing Stone Cold Steve Austin return to get involved in Cody Rhodes' storyline with John Cena and The Rock.

The 41-year-old did not rule out the possibility of The Texas Rattlesnake betraying The American Nightmare at The Show of Shows:

Ad

"I think that there's a very good chance that John Cena wins the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. You know, I think that with John Cena as champion, first of all, it leaves WrestleMania on a bummer, but WrestleMania 39 was left on a bummer, so it's not unprecedented. With Stone Cold being there, I think it does change things. But who knows? Maybe Austin will turn heel too. He's done it before at WrestleMania," Roberts said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if the 60-year-old legend does play a role in the championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

If you use any of the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit The Coach & Bro Show, giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback