The Rock may not return alone at WrestleMania 41, believes veteran; WWE legend to show up and confront Travis Scott & The Final Boss?

WWE Superstar The Rock's possible return during John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 could force another legend to show up, believes JBL. The legend in question is none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Since aligning with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE TV. Neither Cena nor the company has mentioned anything about The Final Boss either. Many believe The Brahma Bull will show up during the 16-time World Champion's clash against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Dwayne Johnson might even have Travis Scott by his side.

During a recent edition of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the host asked JBL what he expected from John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes. The Hall of Famer said he did not have any doubt that The Rock would show up at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I hope we see all of that. I don't think there's any doubt we're going to see The Rock. I say any doubt, I have no idea, I don't know any creative whatsoever. So this is all just me guessing, but there's gotta be some bells and whistles on this. Not because these guys need it, but because it's there," he said.

JBL added that although Cena and Rhodes could put on a great show without any interference, he still wanted to see some "bells and whistles" and possibly a return of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"This is WrestleMania, the second night, you've got all these incredible, you know, tens of thousands of people watch this show, this is the last one, they could do this by themselves... He and Cody can do this without the bells and whistles, there's no doubt about it, but I think it's going to be fun to have the bells and whistles. I would love to hear the glass break. I hope it happens, I have no idea if it's gonna happen or not. I think there's going to be some crazy stuff happen in this match and I can't wait to see it," he added. [34:51 - 35:53]

Check out the video below:

Konnan believes The Rock should have been on the card of WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said the Triple H-led creative team should have booked The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The veteran added that the company should book a dream match between the real-life cousins at next year's 'Mania.

"They should have done it this year, but I think he was busy with that movie. But they definitely should do it next year. That would have been a big match this year."

It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

