The Rock returning to WWE for massive match next year at WrestleMania 42 is possible, says veteran

The Rock returned to in-ring competition last year at WWE WrestleMania 40. Wrestling veteran Konnan recently predicted that Rocky could make another comeback to face a massive superstar at next year's Show of Shows.

The Final Boss initially planned to fight his cousin, Roman Reigns, at last year's WrestleMania. However, the plan was scrapped due to fans' backlash over Cody Rhodes' status. Instead, The Rock teamed up with the OTC to beat The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins in a tag team match before Rhodes defeated Reigns the following night for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

While the OTC and The American Nightmare are both on this year's WrestleMania match card, The Rock is not currently advertised for the premium live event. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed whether The Rock and Reigns would ever go head-to-head. He said the massive match should happen next year.

"They should have done it this year, but I think he was busy with that movie. But they definitely should do it next year. That would have been a big match this year." [2:26 - 2:33]

The WCW legend also denied that the hottest time for the match had passed, saying that WWE still could "heat it up" for WrestleMania 42.

"Bro, you could heat that up next year, Joe. I can't believe you made that statement. 'Oh, the hottest would have been now.' You could still heat that up next year, bro," Konnan added. [3:09 - 3:17]

Will The Rock appear at WWE WrestleMania 41?

At Elimination Chamber, John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott revealed their alliance as they ganged up on Cody Rhodes. However, The Final Boss has not been seen on TV since then.

On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci predicted that the 52-year-old legend would return during Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 despite not being advertised for the show:

"You gotta be a frigging idiot if you don't think Cena is gonna win on the biggest stage of all. It's the 17th time. He beats Ric Flair's record. The big question to me is, will we see The Final Boss? And I think we will see him during this match," Carlucci said.

It will be interesting to see if we ever get a Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

