Canceled Roman Reigns match in WWE revealed - Reports

Roman Reigns boasts an impressive WrestleMania resume, featuring matches against several WWE legends. Not many people know that he seemingly came close to facing an Attitude Era icon in a blockbuster first-time-ever match.

A recent report has provided details about canceled plans for The Original Tribal Chief. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select learned that WWE reached out to Stone Cold Steve Austin a few years ago about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The idea didn't come to fruition for reasons still unknown.

The OTC ended up successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in 2023. However, there's no secret that a potential match with Steve Austin would have blown the roof off the stadium.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement after 19 years to headline Night One of WrestleMania 38 with Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. The 60-year-old stalwart emerged victorious that night. He has since made only one appearance for the company, a rather controversial one, showing up at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Steve Austin previously underwent total knee replacement surgery and has shifted his focus to off-road racing. Despite not being active for over three years, he remains open to the idea of facing CM Punk. Will the dream match happen anytime soon? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More