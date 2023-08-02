37-year-old WWE Superstar breaks character after shocking loss on RAW

A 37-year-old WWE Superstar recently broke character on social media following a shocking loss last night on RAW.

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser picked up an impressive victory last night on the final episode of RAW ahead of SummerSlam. He squared off against Matt Riddle in a singles match, and many fans expected The Original Bro to emerge victorious. However, Kaiser had an excellent showing and defeated Riddle fair and square.

After the bout, Intercontinental Champion Gunther showed respect to Kaiser and shook his hand in the ring. There have been rumors today that the company doesn't view Riddle as a top star anymore due to his antics outside the company.

The former United States Champion took to his Instagram story to break character and congratulate Ludwig Kaiser on the victory. Riddle claimed that Kaiser deserved the win and uploaded a video of himself getting planted with a DDT at the end of the match last night.

"Congrats @wwe_kaiser you earned it," he wrote on Instagram.

Riddle congratulates Ludwig Kaiser on Instagram.

WWE RAW star Gunther breaks character to praise Matt Riddle

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently broke character as well to praise Matt Riddle.

The two superstars battled in a non-title match on the July 17th edition of RAW. The Ring General is scheduled to defend the Intercontinental Championship this Saturday at WWE SummerSlam against Drew McIntyre.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther praised Riddle and noted that his UFC background makes him a unique threat in the ring.

"Of course it does, and always has been. I wrestled Riddle on the indies a bunch of times before we had a match in WWE, and it was always more physical, more scrappy. He's a very skilled grappler and he's a fantastic striker, so it's always a different challenge to be in the ring with him," said Gunther. [From 14:50 – 15:15]

You can check out the entire interview in the video below:

Matt Riddle was most successful on the main roster when he was aligned with Randy Orton in the RK-Bro tag team. It will be fascinating to see if the popular duo reunite if The Viper decides to return to the ring.

Would you like to see Randy Orton and Matt Riddle reunite down the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.