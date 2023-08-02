Backstage news on WWE's opinion of Matt Riddle - Reports

There has been an update regarding how WWE views RAW star Matt Riddle backstage.

The Original Bro suffered a surprising loss last night on the red brand. He battled Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match with Gunther and Giovanni Vinci ringside. However, Ludwig Kaiser defeated the former United States Champion clean without outside interference from his stablemates.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, legendary wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer discussed the backstage feeling around Matt Riddle in WWE. Riddle has had several issues outside the company that have attracted negative attention.

Meltzer noted that Riddle gets into trouble too often, but last night's loss to Kaiser means there isn't high regard for the 37-year-old backstage.

"I wonder what happened. You know, Kaiser's not the guy you would expect to beat Riddle clean. So I don't know if you know, I mean, obviously, you know, they've already, they've decided long, long ago that Riddle for whatever reason. Riddle seems to get into trouble too often. So he's not the guy that they're gonna build around or anything like that, but they've still kept him stronger than losing clean in the middle to Kaiser. But he did here. So, you know, as soon as I saw that, it's like, 'man, he's lower than I thought he was in their minds,'" said Dave Meltzer. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Update on WWE's plans for Matt Riddle at SummerSlam

Matt Riddle currently doesn't have a match scheduled for this Saturday's premium live event, and it doesn't appear that will change.

SummerSlam 2023 will air live on August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit. There are several marquee matchups scheduled for the event, but Riddle is nowhere to be found on the card. According to a new report from Ringside News, the promotion has no plans for The Original Bro at SummerSlam.

"Ringside News was able to confirm with a tenured member of the WWE creative team that Matt Riddle did not get any time off due to Misha Montana's pregnancy. He just isn't factored into any creative plans heading into SummerSlam."

. @Bub3m16 pic.twitter.com/dChFftIxVH WWE have made the decision not to push Matt Riddle in the future due to the constant issues he has in his personal life (WOR). #WWERaw

Riddle's most successful time in WWE was when he was paired with Randy Orton in the RK-Bro tag team. Orton suffered a back injury last year and still hasn't returned to action.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Matt Riddle and if he can get things back on track.

