Matt Riddle has arguably had an inconsistent main roster run, and things aren't looking that great for The Original Bro heading into SummerSlam 2023. A new report has shed light on why Riddle has been kept away from TV.

Riddle has been on the main roster for nearly three years and experienced his most successful phase when he was entertaining the masses alongside Randy Orton.

Since RK-Bro's untimely hiatus, WWE has seemingly slowed down Matt Riddle's push, with his suspension earlier during the year not helping matters. Riddle recently also announced that he and partner Misha Montana were expecting a baby. Hence, many wondered if that was the reason for his absence.

Ringside News, however, revealed that Riddle hadn't been given time off due to his girlfriend's pregnancy. WWE allegedly just doesn't have any concrete booking plans for the 37-year-old superstar.

"Ringside News was able to confirm with a tenured member of the WWE creative team that Matt Riddle did not get any time off due to Misha Montana's pregnancy. He just isn't factored into any creative plans heading into SummerSlam."

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

One of a Kind 🤙 It’s hard being different sometimes and I use to think I needed to fix something about myself but then I realized my happiness is no else’s business and I’m proud to be meOne of a Kind 🤙 pic.twitter.com/rK1hCZqBFH

There is one way Matt Riddle can feature on the SummerSlam card

The former RAW Tag Team Champion last wrestled on the red brand on the July 17 episode, where he lost to Gunther. Despite not showing up since on WWE programming, Riddle has worked matches at recent house shows. He teamed up with Chad Gable and Otis to defeat Imperium at a Live event this past weekend.

SummerSlam is a big event for WWE, and the promotion recently announced a Battle Royal to make the show's match card even more special.

Sheamus and LA Knight have been announced for the multi-man showdown, but there are many more spots to fill between now and August 5. WWE does not have much time until SummerSlam, and Riddle could ideally be one of the contestants in the Battle Royal.

